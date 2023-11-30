Sebastian Stan to lead Donald Trump’s star-studded biopic

Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan is set to lead the biopic of former US President Donald Trump by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi.

As reported by foreign-based entertainment outlets, Marvel actor Sebastian Stan, best known for playing Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier in ‘Captain America’ and ‘Avengers’ film series, has been finalized to essay the former President of the USA, Donald Trump, in the upcoming biopic by Ali Abbasi, titled ‘The Apprentice’.

According to the details, the principal photography for the biographical drama began this week with a star-studded cast, also featuring Jeremy Strong [of ‘Succession’ fame] and Bulgarian actor Maria Bakalova.

Reportedly, ‘The Apprentice’ will explore the early years of Trump ‘as a New York real estate mogul’ during the 1970s and 1980s and his relationship with Roy Cohn (Strong), the lawyer who mentored him. According to the synopsis, the biopic, described as a ‘mentor-protégé, narrative, ‘documents the start of an American dynasty and tackles themes including power, corruption and deception.’

Cannes-winner and Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Abbasi is helming the script, co-written by him with American author Gabriel Sherman, while Daniel Beckerman, Jacob Jerek and Ruth Treacy co-produces the feature.

