Sebastian Stan on joining The Batman: Part II: “It’s going to blow people away”

Sebastian Stan has opened up about stepping into Gotham for The Batman: Part II, calling the sequel “really ambitious” and teasing that it’ll surprise fans.

The Marvel alum confirmed he’s playing Harvey Dent, with filming set to be one of his toughest roles yet.

Stan Says the Sequel Will “Surprise a Lot of People”

Speaking to Deadline in May, Stan said he’s excited to work with director Matt Reeves, who he’s admired “for a long, long time.”

“I feel like it’s a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I’m so excited about Matt Reeves — I really think it’s going to blow people away,” Stan said. “It’s going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too.”[directing]

The actor also shared that he’s been training heavily for what he called a “summer experience,” hinting at the physical and emotional demands of the role.

From Bucky Barnes to Harvey Dent

Stan is taking on the role of Harvey Dent, Gotham’s district attorney who eventually becomes the scarred villain Two-Face.

The casting was confirmed by Reeves in May alongside Scarlett Johansson, who’s rumored to play Dent’s wife Gilda Dent. Charles Dance is also reportedly joining as Dent’s father.

It’s a role that leans into Stan’s strengths. He’s spent over a decade exploring trauma and duality as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the MCU, and critics say that experience makes him a strong fit for Dent’s tragic arc.

“Two-Face is one of the most tragic characters in Batman’s rogues’ gallery,” noted CBR. “Stan has effectively explored that in his performances, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a prime example.”

A Grounded Take on Gotham’s Fallen Hero

Reeves’ Batman universe has focused on grounded, character-driven villains like the Riddler and Penguin. Early reports suggest Dent will start as a sincere public servant before personal trauma fractures his sense of justice.

Stan himself said the role will be a “challenge,” and insiders believe Reeves plans to spend time on Dent’s time as district attorney before his transformation. That would give Stan space to play both the hopeful hero and the broken villain.

Returning Cast and Timeline

The Batman: Part II brings back Robert Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman isn’t expected to return.

Production is slated to begin in spring 2026, with Warner Bros. locking in an October 1, 2027 release date. Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin.

For Stan, it’s a high-profile jump from Marvel to DC, reuniting him with Johansson in a new universe after years of playing Bucky opposite her Black Widow.

Fans are already speculating how his chemistry with Pattinson will play out as Dent’s relationship with Batman sours.

If Reeves sticks the landing, Stan’s Dent could become the definitive live-action version of Two-Face.