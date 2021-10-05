Second ‘All Pakistan Triathlon’ on October 16: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The second “All Pakistan Triathlon” will be organised by the Bahawalpur Corps on October 16, 2021, with the aim to promote sports and create enabling environment for the youth to have experience sharing in games.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the main purpose of holding the competition is to promote sports in society and provide opportunities to youth for benefiting from each other’s experiences.

The competition will be open to people of 18-45 years of age from all walks of life including civil society, teachers, university and college students, government employees, Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel.

The competition comprised of three events including 300 meters swimming, 20 kilometers cycling, and 10 km cross country run.

The participants of the competition would have to complete all three events in a row within the stipulated time. The best performing players in each category would be awarded prizes.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had reiterated that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports and business activities.

“We encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest,” Gen Bajwa had said, speaking to Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

