Second long march: SC returns PTI’s plea with objections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition filed with the apex court, seeking clarity on whether the party can hold peaceful protests or not, ARY News reported.

The registrar of the top court returned the PTI plea after raising objections that the petitioner has not approached the concerned forum.

Returning the plea, the registrar office said the Supreme Court had already given a verdict on the point raised in the petition.

“The Supreme Court cannot take up the matter that has been already ruled upon,” the top court objected.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against arrests and blockades during the long march led by party chairman Imran Khan and asked the apex court to provide protection against these tactics in future.

The PTI in its plea asked the apex court to direct federal and provincial governments against violent measures against the peaceful marchers in future besides also issuing directives to the inspector generals of police (IGs) against the arrest of leaders and activists of the PTI.

The party further sought the Supreme Court’s intervention in ensuring that no containers are placed on the route of the march and also direct the government over the use of force against the marchers.

federal and provincial governments and IGs were made respondents in the case.

In earlier verdict, the top court allowed PTI to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices when Imran Khan led his long march towards Islamabad on May 25.

