Second monsoon rainfall in Karachi from July 24: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that the second spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi would likely to begin from July 24 (Saturday).

PMD has forecast that the first bout of monsoon rains is expected from July 23 in interior Sindh and on July 24, in the provincial capital city, Karachi. The new rain system will enter Sindh from Rajasthan tomorrow morning.

The monsoon showers in second spell will hit upper parts of Sindh from Friday morning, while the system will reach Karachi tomorrow and the rain is expected from July 24 to 26.

Heavy showers with strong winds is expected to hit the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) earlier asked the district authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property during rains.

PDMA asked concerned institutions to complete all necessary arrangements to tackle any emergency situation.