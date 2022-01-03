Second phase of LG polls in KP to be held on March 27: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued its detailed verdict regarding the organization of the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The ECP in its detailed verdict announced that the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will be held on March 27.

The ECP announced the decision on a petition filed by Murtaza Javed, Sardar Yusuf and others.

The ECP made this decision in view of harsh weather in most of the districts where the polls are going to be held.

PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi had requested the electoral body to delay the polls in cold areas of the province due to snowfall in the month of January.

LG polls first phase

The first phase of LG polls was held in the KP province on Dec 19. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback as its arch-rival JUI-F managed to grab the highest number of seats in the city, tehsil councils, village and neighbourhood councils.

JUI-F’s Zubair Ali also won the hotly-contested poll for the top slot of Peshawar mayor. He bagged 62,388 votes followed by Rizwan Bangash of PTI with 50,659 votes.

