The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved a new digital financing facility aimed at promoting women’s entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

According to the SECP, the initiative, titled “Khudmukhtar Khatoon” (Empowered Woman), will enable female entrepreneurs to obtain asset financing ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs1.5 million for the purchase of machinery, equipment, and other business-related assets.

The financing product will be offered through participating financial service providers and has been designed as a fully digital and Shariah-compliant solution.

Women applicants will be able to apply for financing through the “Hakeem” mobile application, while the approved amount can be repaid through equal monthly installments over a one-year period.

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The regulator highlighted the growing role of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) in supporting small businesses, noting that lending NBFCs provided financing worth Rs111 billion between July and December 2025.

During the same period, nearly 7.5 million micro and small enterprises benefited from NBFC financing facilities.