SECP registers over 18,000 new companies in 2026

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 18,057 new companies since January 2026, reflecting continued growth in the country’s corporate sector.

According to the SECP, a record 109,878 post-incorporation processes, including filing of forms and returns, have also been completed during the period.

The regulatory body said it is working on introducing an artificial intelligence-based system to make company registration faster, easier and more efficient for businesses.

The SECP has issued 149 new licences for companies operating in various sectors, while a decision has also been taken to convert manual shares of listed companies into digital form through book-entry systems.

The commission has successfully developed the central Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) Registry Portal, through which companies have started submitting their information online.

The SECP further announced plans to establish Business Facilitation Centres in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to provide improved support and services to businesses.

The initiatives are part of the regulator’s broader efforts to enhance digitalisation, transparency and ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Read more: SECP approves Islamic brokerage windows for five brokers

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has approved five securities brokerage firms to launch dedicated Sharia-compliant brokerage services through Islamic windows.

The initiative will allow investors to carry out stock market transactions in accordance with Islamic financial principles through segregated trading operations. Under the approved framework, brokers will only be permitted to invest client funds in Sharia-compliant shares, Sukuk and Islamic Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

According to the regulator, each brokerage house will maintain separate Islamic operations, including dedicated trading systems and segregated client and company bank accounts operated through Islamic banks to ensure transparency and compliance with Sharia requirements.