Secret behind Kate and William’s enduring marriage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly one of the world’s most high-profile and steadfast royal couples. From meeting at university 25 years ago to 15 years of marriage and countless public and private milestone, the Prince and Princess of Wales always present a united front.

However royal observers and biographers have highlighted one specific key strength which is helping to keep the pair anchored during their extremely scrutinized lives.

Here are the key reasons behind their commitment, According to a Royal Biographer.

‘Acting Like a Team’ The secret to their lasting relationship is that they are working as a ‘united team,’ says Royal biographer Russell Myers in William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era.

Whether they are carrying out their duties as senior working royals or looking after their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – the couple face decisions together.

Myers explained Kate ‘proved a vital source’ of encouragement to Prince William, particularly during the infancy of his project Earthshot – the ambitious globe project tackling climate change, in 2020. She spurred on and encourage William as he faced up to any doubts about the feasibility.

Shared Values, And Their Support Of The Planet’ Former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond explained: ‘In my opinion, the relationship between William and Catherine also thrives on many shared interests, most notably environmental ones, including conservation.’

She says Catherine ‘actively supported William in his environmental efforts’, rather than the support being based on her official role in the Royal family. ‘William also takes the climate crisis and nature preservation seriously, so this naturally makes their aims aligned, both as a couple and professionally.

‘The Couple Had Their Challenges’ The couple were first linked after they met while studying at University St Andrews in Scotland in 2001. Although they dated privately for years, their relationship grew serious as they were both studying together at University, but it also wasn’t smooth sailing.

During a 2010 interview about their impending engagement Prince William confessed that during a rough spell where the two separated during university it ‘was at that time [I] realised I didn’t want to be separated for much longer.’

He previously admitted at the time: ‘We were both very young; we were both finding ourselves, and being different characters.”