Secret details behind Tom Holland and Zendaya’s private wedding

Hollywood’s favorite power couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, managed to execute one of the most tightly guarded secret weddings in recent celebrity history. After months of online speculation, details have surfaced regarding the strict security protocols and privacy measures the Spider-Man stars put in place to keep their big day entirely out of the public eye.

The couple, who officially met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and got engaged in late 2024, held an intimate winter ceremony surrounded only by close family and lifelong friends.

Inside the High-Security Wedding Ceremony

To ensure complete confidentiality, the couple enforced strict measures for every attendee and staff member present:

Strict Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs): All guests and event personnel signed legally binding privacy agreements prior to the ceremony, prohibiting them from sharing photos, videos, or event details.

No-Phone Policy: Attendees were required to surrender or refrain from using mobile devices during the ceremony and reception to prevent unapproved media leaks.

Intimate Guest List: Attendance was limited strictly to immediate family and core friends who agreed to respect the couple’s desire for privacy.

How the Secret Confirmation Finally Broke

Speculation around the nuptials mounted after Zendaya’s longtime image architect, Law Roach, let slip at an awards ceremony that the couple had already tied the knot.

In June 2026, Tom Holland formally confirmed the marriage during an interview with Esquire, addressing viral AI-generated images of a fake ceremony. Holland shared that while his grandmother briefly worried she had been left out of the wedding after seeing the AI photos, no other relatives were fooled—because “they were all there.”

Addressing their bond, Holland described Zendaya as his “best friend” and highlighted how crucial having a safe, grounded relationship is while navigating the high-pressure entertainment industry.