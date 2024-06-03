Secretary Aviation visits Lahore airport, inspect development work

The Secretary Aviation/DG CAA Saif Anjum today visited Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) to inspect the ongoing development work for the expansion of terminal building and allied facilities.

Accompanied by various officials, including the Airport Manager, Project Director, NESPAK Resident Engineer, ASF Chief Security Officer, and local and foreign contractors, the Secretary Aviation/DG CAA conducted a detailed inspection of the construction site.

The Project Director briefed the Secretary on utility rerouting and the contractor representative provided an update on the project schedule.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining the quality of work and instructed the contractor to plan technical submittals and deliveries accordingly.

The Secretary also discussed the expansion of the airport parking access road and the implementation of a traffic study methodology.

Lastly, the Secretary Aviation/DG CAA Saif Anjum emphasized the need to strengthen the Project Management Unit and adhere to the accelerated timelines.