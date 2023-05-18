Secretary finance replaced ahead of Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday transferred finance secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh ahead of the presentation of the next budget 2023-24, ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the Establishment Division, Imdadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been appointed as Secretary Finance Division with immediate effect.

Imdadullah Bosal was previously serving as Special Secretary Finance Division.

However, the reasons for Hamid Yaqoob’s removal have not been disclosed at this time. He was appointed as Secretary of Finance on December 3, 2021.

Sources told ARY News that Imdadullah Bosal is considered as one of the trusted officials of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif. He has also worked with the incumbent prime minister in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) meeting has been summoned for the preparation of the federal budget 2023-24 on May 23.

Federal Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will head the APCC meeting for the preparation of the annual budget 2023-24.

Read more: FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 FEDERAL BUDGET LIKELY ON JUNE 09/10

Sources said that the meeting will finalise the annual budget 2023-24. The committee will also approve the annual plan for the next fiscal year.