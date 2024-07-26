Section 144 challenged in Lahore High Court

LAHORE: The imposition of Section 144 in Punjab has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Friday.

The petition was filed on behalf of Azhar Siddique Advocate, in which the Punjab government, home secretary and deputy commissioners have been made parties.

The petition said that Section 144 in Punjab was imposed on political grounds to stop the peaceful protest of a political party.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the notification of Section 144 null and void and the enforcement of Section 144 be suspended till the final decision on the petition.

The Punjab Home Department on Thursday imposed Section 144 across the province and Islamabad, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days.

According to the notification, issued on Wednesday, section 144 will be in effect from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats.

The notification stated that the administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab and Islamabad.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits gatherings of five or more people, and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.

The move comes ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led opposition alliance announced a country-wide protest on Friday for the release of ‘innocent’ prisoners including party chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayen—an opposition alliance led by the PTI— former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that they would be holding ‘peaceful’ protest demonstrations across the country on Friday.