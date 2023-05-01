Monday, May 1, 2023
Web Desk

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Section 144 has been imposed for three days in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid security concerns, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Peshawar, due to security concerns, section 144 has been imposed in Peshawar for three days.

During these three days, a gathering of five or more people will remain banned.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

