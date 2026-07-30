Section 144 extended across Sindh

Section 144 has been extended for another month across Sindh due to the prevailing law and order situation, according to the Home Department of Sindh.

According to an official notification issued by the provincial Home Department, Section 144 will remain in force across the province from August 1, 2026, for another month

Wall chalking, protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, public gatherings, rallies and other activities deemed unlawful will remain prohibited, the notification states.

The notification also maintains a ban on the public display of weapons. Authorities said carrying or brandishing firearms in public in a manner that causes fear or panic will not be permitted.

Private security companies have also been directed to comply with stricter rules. Security guards will only be allowed to carry weapons while on duty, but they will not be permitted to carry firearms on foot outside their assigned duties or display them publicly.

The order states that security personnel travelling in vehicles must keep their weapons inside the vehicle, while the public display of firearms during patrols or other outdoor duties will also remain prohibited.

Officials warned that anyone found violating the restrictions imposed under Section 144 would face legal action under the relevant provisions of the Penal Code of Pakistan.

Police station heads (SHOs) have been instructed to register cases promptly and take strict action against those who breach the order.