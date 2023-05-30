33.9 C
Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi

By Babar Malik
Rawalpindi authorities have extended the imposition of Section 144 until June 4 to avoid any untoward law and order situation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The scope of Section 144 to prohibit all kinds of public gatherings was expanded in Rawalpindi. According to the notification issued by Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, Waqar Cheema, there is a complete ban on public rallies, and gatherings in the district and the brandishing of weapons is also prohibited.

The ban will remain enforced until June 4 and strict action will be taken against those found violating the orders.

The ban will not be applicable to officers of LEAs, police, women and children. It may be noted that Section 144 by imposed by the Rawalpindi administration after the violent protests broke out following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

