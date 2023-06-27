Section 144 extended till July 2 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has extended the imposition of Section 144 until July 2 in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, there is a complete ban on public rallies, and gatherings in the district, and the brandishing of weapons is also prohibited.

The ban will remain enforced until July 2 and strict action will be taken against those found violating the orders and it will not apply to officers of LEAs, police, women, and children.

On June 6, the Lahore district administration imposed section 144 in the provincial capital to prevent people from burning the residue of different materials.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the Lahore administration on orders of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

According to the notification, the burning of tyres, the residue of different crops, and rubber products has been banned for one month.

The notification says the Punjab government is taking steps on a war footing to control smog which develops in the province at the onset of the winter season.

According to the directives, old-fashioned brick kilns will also remain closed. Similarly, burning polythene bags and leather items will also be prohibited.