Quetta: The Balochistan Home Department has imposed Section 144 across Kech district (Turbat) for 30 days in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, all political gatherings, public meetings, and rallies have been banned during the period of the restrictions.

The notification also prohibits the public display of all types of weapons as part of measures aimed at maintaining peace and public order.

Read more: Punjab extends ban on drone flying for 30 days under section 144

The Punjab government extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province with a complete ban over flying drones will remain in place.

Provincial Home Department has extended the restriction on outdoor drone operations for a period of 30 days.

The government has imposed ban on flying drones owing to security concerns.

However, limited use of small drones has been permitted during indoor events at halls and marquees. A home department spokesperson stated that the event organisers will be responsible for ensuring the safe use of drones during such indoor functions.

Intelligence agencies and the law enforcement institutions would be exempted from the ban.

The secretary home department Punjab has imposed ban on drone operations under the criminal procedure code 1898 section 144-VI to ensure public safety, maintenance of law and order, and protection of property, spokesperson said.

The administration and police across the province have been directed to strictly enforce the orders.