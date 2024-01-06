Section 144 imposed in Dera Ismail Khan

DI KHAN: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) to maintain the law and order situation in the district, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, the order would remain in force from January 6 till 14.

Section 144 was enforced for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incidents, the notification stated.

The section 144 includes a ban on pillion riding, display of arms, and assembly of more than five people at one place.

The section 144 was imposed days after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy was attacked in DI Khan.

The convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was attacked near DI Khan Yarik interchange however he remained safe with no loss of life reported so far.

However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti refuted reports of attack on Maulana Fazl’s convoy saying the Yarik interchange police checkpost was attacked in DI Khan.

He said that the assailants fled the spot of incident after a strong response from the interchange police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior ministry earlier warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan of serious threats to their lives.