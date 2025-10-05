Section 144 imposed in GB for a month

SKARDU: A section 144 has been imposed in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for a hiatus of one month, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gilgit Baltistan has issued a notification of the section 144 imposition in the area.

Show of arms, aerial firing and pillion ridding have also been banned.

However, women, children and elders would be exempted from the pillion ridding.

According to the DC, the section 144 would be applicable immediately.

Earlier, today, two firing incidents happened in Gilgit Baltistan region including fires over the Chief Court’s Justice Malik Enayat ur Rehman’s car, according to reports. Justice Enayat and his driver remained miraculously unharmed in the attack by unidentified gunmen at River Road. Justice Malik Enayat ur Rehman’s car was targeted in Khari area near the Saifur Rehman Shaheed Hospital at River Road, government spokesman Faizullah Firaq said. Several bullets hit the vehicle’s body and partly damaging the car. In another incident fires opened at a vehicle near CPO Chowk causing injuries to four persons including Qazi Nisar, the leader of a religious group. Governor and Chief Minister of GB Syed Mehdi Shah and Haji Gulbar Khan have condemned firing incidents. Governor has said that the perpetrators will be arrested soon. Chief Minister Haji Gulbar has ordered a high-level investigation of both incidents and asked people to observe restraint and patience and keep united to foil designs of the terrorists. Read More: GB Chief Court’s Judge remains unharmed in gun attack

The Gilgit-Baltistan police have imposed a ban on the use of the social media platform TikTok by its personnel in a move aimed at maintaining discipline and the dignity of the force, the Information Department of Gilgit-Baltistan said.

A notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police stated: “In order to maintain discipline, uniformity, and dignity of the force, it is hereby directed that no GB police officer/official shall use the social media platform (TikTok).”