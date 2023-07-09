Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district administration has imposed section 144 in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital.

During these days, a gathering of five or more people will remain banned.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period.

Earlier, Islamabad police introduced Dolphin Force in Islamabad to curb the increasing crime in the federal capital.

As per details, the Force was established in the federal capital on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The summary regarding the recruitment of 900 personnel and building separate headquarters has been sent. The force will also get 400 latest motorbikes and a separate headquarter will be built in the safe city.

Furthermore, 900 personnel will be included in the Dolphin Force from the Islamabad Police.