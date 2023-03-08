Section 144 imposed in Lahore ahead of PTI election rally

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Lahore ahead of the election rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

“In the context of the prevailing overall security situation in the wake of the recent wave of terrorism and latest threat alerts, it has been necessary to impose Section 144 of Cr.P.C, 1898 on holding of all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities across the district Lahore to avert any untoward incident,” the notification added issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakeel Ahmed.

Section 144 remains enforced in Lahore from today for seven days.

On the other hand, the Punjab police have started arresting PTI workers who started to gather at Mall Road to participate in the scheduled rally of PTI which will be led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI election rally, led by Imran Khan, was scheduled to commence from Zaman Park and after passing through the Mall Road Underpass, FC College Underpass, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road close to Muslim Town Morr, Samnabad, LOS Chowk, Lytton Road, MAO College, PMG Chowk, Government College and Central Model School, it was to culminate at Data Darbar.

Khan was expected to address the rally at Data Darbar and announce his future line of action.

