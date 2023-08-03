Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In view of the alarming law and order situation in Peshawar, the city administration on Thursday imposed section 144 in the city for an indefinite period.

A ban has been imposed on gatherings of five or more people in the city to avoid any untoward incident, according to Peshawar’s deputy commissioner.

According to the notification, the city administration has directed Afghan refugees to remain in their camps.

On January 30, at least 100 people were killed when a suicide bomber exploded himself at a crowded mosque at the Police Lines compound in Peshawar.

In another suicide blast that took place on July 18, at least eight people sustained injuries when a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) was attacked in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

Talking to journalists near the site of the blast, Cantt Superintendent of Police (SP) Waqas Rafi confirmed the suicide blast saying that it was an attack on an FC convoy that was moving through Hayatabad’s phase 6.

The target of the terrorists were officials of the security forces, the police officer added. “We are looking into the matter and collecting further details,” he said, vowing that the culprits involved in the incident will be exposed.