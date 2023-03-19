Section 144 imposed in Peshawar, other KP cities

PESHAWAR: In view of the alarming law and order situation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has imposed Section 144 in various cities including Peshawar from March 19 to 23, ARY News reported.

The districts were Section 144 was imposed include Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan, Kirk, Kohat, Chitral, Kurram, Dir Lower, Upper, Abbottabad, Malakand, Swat, and Lakki Marwat.

A ban has been imposed on gatherings of five or more people in the city to avoid any untoward incident, according to the notification.

Strict action would be taken against anyone who violated these regulations, it stated.

The respective district administrations have urged public to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the government.

Comments