Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: After Sindh, Section 144 was imposed in Punjab and Islamabad ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad for a period of two months.

Later in the day, PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar told a press conference that Section 144 was imposed in the province. “The govt took decision after consulting with its allies,” he told the media.

Earlier today, following the recent terrorist activities in Karachi, the Sindh government imposed Section 144 across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, Section 144 will remain in force for 30 days.

CRACKDOWN ON PTI LEADERS TO PUSH COUNTRY INTO ANARCHY, WARNS IMRAN KHAN

The law bans the assembly of more than five people in public places. All political and religious congregations were banned.

The ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban which carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

Police crackdown on PTI leaders

Police on late Monday night launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership across Punjab ahead of “Azadi March” set to being on May 25 (tomorrow).

The raids were conducted at houses of different PTI leaders including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

Raids were also conducted in Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Daska, Jaranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Vehari, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Sheikhupura, Mian Channo, Wazirabad and others areas for the arrest of PTI leaders and workers.

