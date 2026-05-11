RAWALPINDI: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi for a period of 15 days, issuing a formal notification citing security concerns in sensitive areas, including the Adiala Jail region, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, Section 144 will come into effect from midnight today and will remain in force across designated sensitive zones in Rawalpindi, particularly around Adiala Jail, which has been declared part of a red zone due to heightened security considerations.

The notification states that all kinds of public gatherings, including rallies, protests, sit-ins and processions, will remain strictly prohibited during the enforcement period in Rawalpindi.

Authorities have also imposed a ban on carrying weapons, sticks, slingshots, petrol bombs and any explosive materials within restricted areas. The measures are aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any potential security incident in Rawalpindi.

The district administration confirmed that the decision to impose Section 144 was taken on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee, following a review of the prevailing security situation.

Officials added that enhanced monitoring will remain in place around sensitive installations, particularly in the Adiala Jail vicinity, where movement and assembly will be closely regulated throughout the enforcement period in Rawalpindi.

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Earlier, security was placed on high alert in Murree as the local administration had imposed Section 144 in the country’s premier tourist resort.

The administration has issued a formal notification announcing the enforcement of Section 144, which bans all types of rallies and public gatherings in the Punjab hill station.

According to the notification, any gathering of more than four people is strictly prohibited in the picturesque town.

The government has placed a complete ban on all rallies, processions, sit-ins, and protests. These restrictions will remain in effect until May 5.

Authorities have warned that prompt action will be taken against anyone breaking the law, and no violations will be tolerated.

A comprehensive security plan has been implemented to maintain law and order, with a focus on cracking down on any illegal processions.

Simultaneously, special arrangements for traffic management and public facilitation have been finalized to assist visitors.

Furthermore, the administration has appealed to the public to follow all instructions and cooperate with law enforcement agencies during this period.