Section-144 imposed around Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioner Karachi’s East District, Asif Jaan Siddiqui, on Saturday imposed section-144 around Karachi’s Nasla Tower, where demolition work is underway on Supreme Court’s order, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued in this connection.

As per the notification, the district administration has banned the gathering of four or more people around the Nasla Tower.

The move came after people staged a protest against the demolition of Nasla Tower, a residential building located in Sindhi Muslim Society, recently declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The protestors tried to enter the building to halt the demolition process of the building. The police tried to stop the protestors and later restored to baton-charge and fired gas shells as the protestors kept on coming.

The deputy chairman ABAD and several other people reportedly got injured in the shelling.

The demolition orders

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday instructed Karachi commissioner to use all heavy equipment and machinery available at his disposal and “immediately demolish” Nasla Tower.

Earlier on June 16, the three-judge SC bench had initially ordered the demolition of the 15-storey building for encroaching on the land meant for a service road.

The builder of Nasla Tower had filed a review petition against the June 16 order, which was dismissed by Supreme Court last month.