LAHORE: To ensure cleanliness, maintain peace and order, and provide better facilities for citizens, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, ARY News reported.

The restriction will remain in place for one week, effective from May 27 (the first day of Eid) until June 2.

Under Section 144, the provincial government has banned the burning of animal heads, trotters, and waste in public places throughout the week.

Additionally, swimming in rivers, canals, lakes, and dams is strictly prohibited, as is the buying and selling of sacrificial animals outside of designated cattle markets (Maweshi Mandis) across the province.

The provincial government has urged citizens to act responsibly during the festive season, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and protecting the environment.

The authorities have also sought full cooperation from the public throughout the Eid-ul-Adha week to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.