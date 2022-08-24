Section 144 violation case: Court grants interim bail to six PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: An additional sessions court in Islamabad granted interim bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the Section 144 violation case registered for holding a rally on August 20 in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Faizan Haider Gilani granted interim bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders – Saifullah Niazi, Ali Awan, Raja Khurram, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem.

The leaders granted bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000 after they approached the court earlier in the day.

The PTI members filed bail application after a case was registered against them in the Aabpara police station. The party leaders had participated in a rally held to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest ‘torture’.

In the petition, the party members claimed that the case against them was “baseless”, adding that the rally was peaceful and the cases were an attempt to suppress the leaders.

They maintained that the provisions the leaders were charged under were bailable and pleaded that bail be granted.

