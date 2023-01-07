Sections of motorways closed due to dense fog

LAHORE: The Lahore-Kot Sarwar Motorway M2 and other sections were closed for traffic due to dense fog early Saturday morning, ARY News reported.

As per details, the sections of Faisalabad-Abdul Hakim Motorway M4. Multan motorway from Faizpur to Rajhana and M5 motorway from Shershah-Zahir Pir is also closed.

The spokesman also advised using fog lights if travelling in this weather.

National Highways and Motorway Police advised the public to keep more distance between the vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.

Comments