Security agencies foil attempts to hack phones of govt officials

ISLAMABAD: Security agencies have exposed an attempt to obtain sensitive information by hacking the mobile phones of senior government officials, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to statements issued by the Prime Minister’s House, security agencies have foiled an attempt to breach the mobile phones of senior government officials.

This vicious effort aimed to extract sensitive information from government officials and bureaucrats under the guise of senior officials.

According to the statements, mobile hacking links were sent via WhatsApp in an attempt to obtain information.

Prime Minister’s Office directed the government officials to remain vigilant, refrain from responding to irrelevant messages, and promptly inform the Cabinet Division upon receiving such messages.