29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Security agencies foil attempts to hack phones of govt officials

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Security agencies have exposed an attempt to obtain sensitive information by hacking the mobile phones of senior government officials, ARY News reported on Friday. 

According to statements issued by the Prime Minister’s House, security agencies have foiled an attempt to breach the mobile phones of senior government officials.

This vicious effort aimed to extract sensitive information from government officials and bureaucrats under the guise of senior officials.

According to the statements, mobile hacking links were sent via WhatsApp in an attempt to obtain information.

Prime Minister’s Office directed the government officials to remain vigilant, refrain from responding to irrelevant messages, and promptly inform the Cabinet Division upon receiving such messages.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.