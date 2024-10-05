US issues security alert for its citizens in Pakistan

The United States (US) issued a security alert for its citizens in Pakistan, encouraging them to avoid any large gatherings and monitor local media for updates.

The US embassy in Islamabad and the consulates general in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar noted protests in various cities of Pakistan that may ‘continue till October 7’.

“Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region. Intercity travel and traffic congestion could continue beyond October 7,” the alert read.

The US mission to Pakistan encouraged its citizens to avoid any large gatherings and monitor local media for updates. “The US citizens are reminded that protests can be fluid in nature and even peaceful gatherings can turn violent. Internet and mobile phone service outages are common, especially during protests,” the alert read.

It added that the movement of US mission personnel may also be impacted due to changes in security or traffic conditions.

The US mission to Pakistan asked its citizens to exercise caution and leave the area if find themselves unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration. It also asked the US citizens to keep a low profile and be aware of their surroundings.

“Carry identification and cooperate with authorities,” the US mission to Pakistan told its citizens.