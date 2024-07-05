Security beefed up around imambargahs in Lahore

LAHORE: In preparation for Muharram, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has mandated increased security measures around main imambargahs in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

To ensure safety, blockades have been set up at multiple locations including seven in City Division, five in Cantt Division, eight in Civil Lines Divisionm, five in Iqbal Town, six in Sadar Division, several checkpoints at Model Town Division.

Security personnel are conducting thorough checks at these locations to monitor and control the movement of individuals and vehicles. Additionally, strict security is being provided to 36 significant imambargahs across the city.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has directed the police officials to remain alert and keep a close watch on any suspicious persons or items to prevent any distressing incidents.