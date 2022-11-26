Security beefed up as PTI set to flex political muscles in Rawalpindi today

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold its power show in Rawalpindi today (Saturday) despite the security threats issued by the intelligence agencies, ARY News reported.

PTI on Friday got permission for its public gathering in the garrison city but changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road.

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan will join his workers and ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march participants in Rawalpindi where he will address a “mammoth” public meeting at the Murree Road.

Imran Khan will reach Pindi via helicopter from Lahore which will land at the ground of Agriculture University Rawalpindi. Imran Khan will appear before the masses for the first time since he was injured in a gun attack during the long march in Wazirabad in early November.

According to Khan, he will reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi today.

Route for tomorrow’s historic day. We will be in Rehmanabad! #چلو_چلو_پنڈی_چلو pic.twitter.com/NouAojQmRH — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2022

PTI rallies from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan will gather on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in their respective areas before leaving for Rawalpindi to attend the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march.

The Rawalpindi administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the PTI public meeting. Over 8,000 police officials have been deployed for security of the PTI workers and leaders during the public gathering.

Traffic diversion plan announced

Islamabad police have issued a traffic plan for the capital in wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) power show in Rawalpindi today.

The Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with spokesman saying that a diversion had been set up at Faizabad for those travelling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi via Murree Road.

According to the capital police, commuters can use Old Airport Road and Stadium Road to enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi. In Islamabad, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed for entry into the Red Zone.

However, alternative routes of Margalla Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk could be used for commuting.

Faizabad Under the bridge for Islamabad Highway is open while its all loops are closed for IJP Road, Murree Road and Rawalpindi.

‘Imran Khan to conclude Rawalpindi march in daylight’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday that Imran Khan is willing to conclude the Rawalpindi march in daylight.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, said that the Rawalpindi march will be a historic political gathering. He said that the party will follow Imran Khan’s orders.

He said that Imran Khan is willing to conclude the march in daylight after witnessing the security measures. Qureshi confirmed that Imran Khan will be attending Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Rana Sanaullah urges Imran to postpone Pindi march

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has advised former prime minister PTI Chairman Imran Khan to postpone his party’s long march in Rawalpindi on November 26 (Friday).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that all intelligence agencies have issued security threats against the party and its chief regarding Nov 26 rally in Rawalpindi. Rana Sanaullah said that extremist parties may carry out terrorist attacks on PTI’s long march.

“Security agencies have already issued a red alert in the city. Your own life is also under threat,” the interior minister stated.

“I also request to PTI workers to refrain from participating in PTI’s [fitna] march,” he said, adding that Imran Khan can only get election date by engaging with political parties, not through Rawalpindi.

‘Imran can only get election date through politicians’

Sanaullah further said that if former PM wanted a date for elections he should “become a politician” first.

“Become a politician and meet your fellow politicians […] meet Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui,” he said, adding that Khan can even meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for elections date.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged Imran Khan to come back to the parliament so that the “country can move forward”.

