Security camera video shows moment two-storey house collapses into sea

A house fell into the sea in Argentina’s Mar del Tuyu in the Buenos Aires province on Wednesday, with rising sea levels blamed for increased erosion in the area, the terrifying moment caught on camera is now viral on social media platforms.

The video starts with waves violently crashing into the foundation of the two-storey property before its foundation gives away.

After teetering on the edge for some time, a house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has finally collapsed into the sea. Watch more videos from Sky News: https://t.co/3ZESAqWhX3 pic.twitter.com/8cZE8LKe8S — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 30, 2021