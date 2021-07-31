Saturday, July 31, 2021
Security camera video shows moment two-storey house collapses into sea

A house fell into the sea in Argentina’s Mar del Tuyu in the Buenos Aires province on Wednesday, with rising sea levels blamed for increased erosion in the area, the terrifying moment caught on camera is now viral on social media platforms. 

The video starts with waves violently crashing into the foundation of the two-storey property before its foundation gives away.

According to local reports, no injuries were reported as owners of the property were not inside when the incident took place.

