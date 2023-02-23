Security forces foil attack, kill eight terrorists in Kech

RAWALPINDI: Security forces foiled an armed attack on a convoy in Balochistan’s Kech district and killed eight terrorists in a follow-up operation, ARY News quoted ISPR Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that terrorists had attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech district on the February 22 evening.

The spokesperson said that the alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attempt without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

The security forces identified a suspected hideout of terrorists on February 23 morning in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched.

Eight terrorists have been killed in heavy exchange of fire while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives were also recovered.

The ISPR statement read, “Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province.”

