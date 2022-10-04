Security forces kill four terrorists in KP’s Tank

TANK: At least four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the troops observed and engaged the terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, all four terrorists were gunned down, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists were involved in targeted killing, kidnapping and extortion in the area, according to the press release.

Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from those killed.

Meanwhile, two soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed after a military convoy was attacked by terrorists in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district, ARY News quoted ISPR Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassan Khel – Peshawar District.

The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the attackers, killing three terrorists.

The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, according to ISPR.

