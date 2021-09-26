Security forces kill proscribed group’s commander in Mastung raid

MASTUNG: A local commander of an outlawed outfit was killed in a raid in Kanak Kalay Mehrab area of Balochistan’s Mastung, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Security forces killed a local head of a banned organization in an operation, Deputy Commissioner Mastung said in a statement.

The man identified as Mumtaz, was among the most wanted terrorist and nominated in several cases.

A terrorist was also killed by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation in Dosali of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

A terrorist was killed in a shootout in a raid, after the security agencies received intelligence about the terrorist hideout, the ISPR said.

A cache of munitions and weapons have been seized in the raid, according to the ISPR.