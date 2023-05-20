Security forces kill three terrorists in Tank IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s Tank district.

“During an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were found in the terrorists’ possession.

The slain terrorists “remained actively involved in extortion and terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens”.

“Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ operation and assured [them] of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” it added.

The Tank operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Earlier in May, three Pakistani Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the suicide attack in Miramshah area of the North Waziristan district claimed lives of three soldiers and three innocent children.

The martyred army personnel included Havaldar Zubair Qadir, and soldiers Aziz Asfar and Qasim Maqsood Umar. The martyred children, according to the military’s media wing, have been identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hasan, eight-year-old Ahsan, and four-year-old Anam.