Soldiers, children among six martyred in NW suicide attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistani Army soldiers and three children have been martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, the suicide attack in Miramshah area of the North Waziristan district claimed lives of three soldiers and three innocent children.t

The martyred army personnel included Havaldar Zubair Qadir, and soldiers Aziz Asfar and Qasim Maqsood Umar. The martyred children, according to the military’s media wing, have been identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hasan, eight-year-old Ahsan, and four-year-old Anam.

The ISPR said that intelligence agencies are conducting a probe regarding the suicide attacker and his facilitators.

On April 15, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghan border in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said terrorists ambushed a vehicle of security forces in Isham area of the tribal district on April 14. The troops promptly retaliated by effectively engaging the attackers, it added.

In the ensuing encounter, four terrorists were killed, the ISPR said, adding seven soldiers also embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Tariq Yousaf, Sepoy Suleman Waqas, Sepoy Junaid Ali, Sepoy Ijaz Hussain, Sepoy Waqar Ahmed, Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer, and Sepoy Arshad Ali.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

