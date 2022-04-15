Seven soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI: Seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghan border in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military’s media wing said terrorists ambushed a vehicle of security forces in Isham area of the tribal district on April 14. The troops promptly retaliated by effectively engaging the attackers, it added.

In the ensuing encounter, four terrorists were killed, the ISPR said, adding seven soldiers also embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Tariq Yousaf, Sepoy Suleman Waqas, Sepoy Junaid Ali, Sepoy Ijaz Hussain, Sepoy Waqar Ahmed, Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer, and Sepoy Arshad Ali.

An operation was launched in the area to clear it of terrorists.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

