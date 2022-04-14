Soldier martyred in North Waziristan gunfight

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in North Wazrisitan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the encounter took place on April 13, adding the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During an intense exchange of fire, 28-year-old Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, a resident of Mianwali, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

An operation was launched to clear the area of any terrorists, the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,”it added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the ISPR said a Pakistan Army major and a soldier were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan.

The military’s media wing said the encounter took place in Angoor Adda area on the night between April 11 and 12. “Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, two terrorists got killed,” it added.

During the intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said Major Shujaat Hussain, 30, a resident of Toba Tek Singh and Sepoy Imran Khan, 27, a resident of Naseerabad, were martyred after “having fought gallantly”.

