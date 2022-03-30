Six soldiers martyred as forces foil terrorists’ bid to enter Tank military compound

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed after security forces foiled terrorists’ attempt to enter a military compound in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said the security forces, during the encounter, responded in an efficient manner, encircled and killed the three terrorists — thereby foiling the attempt to enter the military compound.

In exchange of fire six soldiers namely Subedar Major Sher Muhammad, Naib Subedar Zubaid, Havildar Sohail, Lance Naik Ghulam All, Sepoy Miskeen Ali, Sepoy Mir Muhammad have were martyred.

Earlier in the month, four terrorists had been killed and two soldiers were martyred in the intense exchange of fire in Bloro area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district.

The ISPR spokesperson had said in a statement that the terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district.

The security forces had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

Naib Subedar lshtiaq (resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (resident of Orakzai), after having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. Three innocent civilians had also embraced shahadat due to the terrorists’ firing.

