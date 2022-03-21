Four terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Bajaur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists have been killed and two soldiers were martyred in the intense exchange of fire in Bloro area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district on Monday.

The security forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

During intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar lshtiaq (resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (resident of Orakzai), after having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Three innocent civilians have also embraced shahadat due to the terrorists’ firing.

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

According to the ISPR spokesperson, Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It added that the sacrifices of brave soldiers and innocent citizens will not go in vain.

