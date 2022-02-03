13 terrorists killed, 7 soldiers martyred in Naushki, Panjgur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: 13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: Nation stands united behind security forces: PM Imran Khan

In the Naushki operation, security forces encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said, adding four brave soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while repulsing the attack.

A clearance operation is underway in the Panjgur area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding four terrorists have so far been killed in Panjgur while at least 4 to 5 others have been surrounded by security forces.

Also Read: 15 terrorists killed, 4 soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks: Sheikh Rasheed

During intense exchanges of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom and four soldiers got injured.

“As per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Comments