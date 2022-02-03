Thursday, February 3, 2022
Web Desk

15 terrorists killed, 4 soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday confirmed that 15 terrorists have been killed in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur attacks, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Rasheed deplored the terrorist attacks on the camp of security forces in Naushki and Panjgur and said that four security personnel have also embraced martyrdom in retaliation. We salute the brave army personnel for repulsing the major attacks, last night, he expressed.

Sheikh Rasheed said that our security forces are well trained to foil any kind of terrorist attack.

A group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late evening today. Both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists, an initial statement issued by the ISPR had said on Wednesday night.

PM’s condemnation

Prime Minister Imran Khan saluted the security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces’ camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan.”

“The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us,” he added.

