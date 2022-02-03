15 terrorists killed, 4 soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks: Sheikh Rasheed

In a statement, Rasheed deplored the terrorist attacks on the camp of security forces in Naushki and Panjgur and said that four security personnel have also embraced martyrdom in retaliation. We salute the brave army personnel for repulsing the major attacks, last night, he expressed. Sheikh Rasheed said that our security forces are well trained to foil any kind of terrorist attack.

A group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late evening today. Both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists, an initial statement issued by the ISPR had said on Wednesday night.