15 terrorists killed, 4 soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks: Sheikh Rasheed

In a statement, Rasheed deplored the terrorist attacks on the camp of security forces in Naushki and Panjgur and said that four security personnel have also embraced martyrdom in retaliation. We salute the brave army personnel for repulsing the major attacks, last night, he expressed.
Sheikh Rasheed said that our security forces are well trained to foil any kind of terrorist attack.
PM’s condemnation
Prime Minister Imran Khan saluted the security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki.
Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces’ camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan.”
“The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us,” he added.