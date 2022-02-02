Four terrorists killed as security forces repulse attacks in Balochistan’s Nushki, Panjgur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have successfully repulsed terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Nushki districts of Balochistan on Wednesday evening, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Nushki, in Balochistan late evening today. Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.

In Panjgur, the terrorists tried to enter security forces’ camp from two locations. However, timely response by troops foiled terrorist attempt, the ISPR statement read.

“During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been martyred. Terrorists have fled while their casualties are being ascertained,” it added.

“In Naushki, the terrorists attempted to enter an FC camp which was promptly responded,” it said, adding that four terrorists have been killed while one officer has been injured during the shootout, the ISPR added.

“Intermittent firing was continuing, “the statement added.

The incident in Balochistan comes a week after ten soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Balochistan’s Kech district on the night of January 25.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the fire raid by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“The terrorist fire raid on security forces check post in Kech, Balochistan on 25/26 Jan. During intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist killed & several injured. While repulsing terrorists, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said in a statement.

