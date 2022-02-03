Nation stands united behind security forces: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday saluted the security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces’ camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan.”

“The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us,” he added.

A soldier was martyred while four terrorists were killed during intense exchanges of fire as security forces repulsed attempts to attack their camps in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan the other day.

“Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Nushki, in Balochistan late evening today. Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists,” a statement issued by the ISPR said.

