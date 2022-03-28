Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists have been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district on the night between March 27 and 28, ARY News quoted ISPR on Monday.

The IBO was conducted in the Jhallar Fort area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists have been killed.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a terrorist was identified as Zar Saadullah while the identification of the remaining terrorists is in progress. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the spokesperson added.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier in the month, four terrorists had been killed and two soldiers were martyred in the intense exchange of fire in Bloro area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district.

The ISPR spokesperson had said in a statement that the terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district.

The security forces had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

Naib Subedar lshtiaq (resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (resident of Orakzai), after having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. Three innocent civilians had also embraced shahadat due to the terrorists’ firing.

