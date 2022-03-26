Six BNA terrorists killed in Sibi clearance operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists belonging to Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) have been killed in a clearance operation by security forces near Balochistan’s Sibi city, ARY News quoted ISPR on Saturday.

Security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the Nagao Mountains near Sibi. Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto security forces.

Six BNA terrorists have been killed in an intense exchange of fire. The deceased terrorists included Naseebullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Sibi and its surroundings. They were also linked to January 20 bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar, the ISPR spokesperson added.

Moreover, arms and ammunition were also recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

During the operation, Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom while another two soldiers sustained injuries injured, The ISPR spokesperson said that the security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier in the day, security forces had gunned down seven terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Turbat district. During intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists including Commander Hasil Doda, Washdil and others had been killed by the forces.

